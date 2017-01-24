Twiggs County schools closed Wednesday for water issues

School has been canceled Wednesday for Twiggs County students.
It will be the second day that Jeffersonville Elementary, Twiggs County Middle School and Twiggs County High School have been closed because of water problems.
The city of Jeffersonville is experiencing water outages and water pressure issues and is under a boil-water restriction.
With no water available for drinking or sanitation, Superintendent Elgin Dixon deemed the schools an unsafe environment for children, according to a release. Employees should report to work as scheduled.
