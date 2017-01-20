St. Joseph’s Catholic School hosts open house

Saint Joseph’s Catholic School will hold an open house for prospective families Jan. 29. From noon to 2:30 p.m., parents and their children can tour the school, meet faculty members, talk with student ambassadors and ask questions about the school.
Parents may also observe teachers at work in the classroom and tour the school from 9-10:30 a.m. any Thursday through May. The school is located at 905 High St. in Macon.
For more information, call the director of admissions at 478-742-0636 or visit www.saintjo.com.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
