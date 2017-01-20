Bibb school district hosts Move On When Ready information session

Did you know students can knock out college classes while still in high school? Through Georgia’s Move On When Ready program, they can fulfill their graduation requirements and earn college credit simultaneously — and for free.
The Bibb County school district is hosting a Move On When Ready informational session at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Hutchings College and Career Academy, which is at 1780 Anthony Road in Macon. Families and students will be able to learn about how the program works and speak with representatives from local colleges and Hutchings.
