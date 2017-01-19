Northeast High wins $1.3 million grant from state board

A Bibb County high school has $1.3 million coming to it from the Georgia Department of Education. Northeast High School is among only five in the state to be awarded the School Improvement Grant Cohort 5. Twenty-six schools across the state applied for the grant.
Board of Education members unanimously authorized the acceptance of the grant at their Thursday meeting. The grant application was submitted in September and approved by the state board Tuesday.
Northeast High will receive nearly $1.3 million for the 2016-17 year. Since the grant cycle runs from July 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017, those funds are retroactive for expenses made earlier in the school year, said Lori Rodgers, newly appointed assistant superintendent for district effectiveness and federal programs.
The school can receive grant funding for four additional years if it shows improved student achievement and successful implementation of its designated plan. Northeast will use the grant for projects that maximize student engagement and increased the number of graduates who are college and career ready, Rodgers said. The July start date of each grant cycle will allow equipment to be purchased in time for the new school year.
Through the grant, Northeast will be able to offer students extended learning time and extra chances for growth, and teachers will be able to take advantage of more professional learning opportunities.
Election of new officers
The board elected officers for the new year during its meeting. Daryl Morton stepped up from treasurer to president, nominated by Thelma Dillard. Outgoing President Lester Miller, nominated by Ella Carter, said he had too many commitments to serve in the position again.
Nominated by Morton, Dillard is the new vice president. Former board member Jason Downey held the position last year. Susan Sipe became treasurer after a nomination by Dillard.
All board members but Carter voted yes for the nominees. Carter expressed concerns about the transparency of the selection process.
