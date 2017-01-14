Former NBA player offers advice to Southwest freshmen during Commitment to Graduate Ceremony

Former NBA player and motivational speaker Marquis Daniels encouraged Southwest High School freshman to set goals and make wise choices Thursday.
He was the guest speaker for the school’s Commitment to Graduate Ceremony, during which students pledged to stick with their studies and finish high school with the Class of 2020. The freshmen had their names called and walked across the stage.
Daniels shared his journey from a life of drugs and gangs to becoming a college graduate and NBA player. Over his 10-year NBA career, he scored for the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments