Baldwin County extends superintendent’s contract

Baldwin County’s superintendent has been signed on for another three years. The Board of Education extended Noris Price’s contract during its meeting Tuesday.
Price came on board as superintendent in July 2014, but her public education career goes back 30 years. She started as an elementary school teacher in New York and Virginia before taking on an assistant principal position in Virginia and becoming a principal in Fulton County.
She also previously served as associate superintendent for instructional services and school performance and then deputy superintendent for Clarke County schools.
“My sincere thanks to the Baldwin County School Board for the confidence and trust they have placed in me to continue to lead our school district forward. I pledge the highest level of commitment to high standards with a focus on ensuring all of our students achieve academic success,” Noris Price said in a news release.
