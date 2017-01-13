Education

January 13, 2017 9:28 AM

Rutland grad needs votes in Ebony Magazine contest

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

A 2013 Rutland High School graduate is competing for the chance to appear in Ebony Magazine. De’Ja Hatcher, a senior at Tuskegee University in Alabama elected as the 87th Miss Tuskegee University, is trying to get enough votes to be named a 2016-17 HBCU Campus Queen.

Voting in the online competition ends at midnight Jan. 15. A person can vote up to three times a day.

De’Ja Hatcher is the daughter of Toni and Darrell Hatcher, and sister of Jada, a current student at Rutland. Toni died from cancer in November and helped her daughter enter the contest before she passed. Toni was a 14-year employee of the Bibb County school district, and completed her master’s degree in counseling in May 2016.

De’Ja Hatcher is set to graduate from Tuskegee University in May with a dual major in nutrition sciences and pre-health biology. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in public health policy and management and then go to medical school to become a pediatrician.

