Rutland grad needs votes in Ebony Magazine contest

A 2013 Rutland High School graduate is competing for the chance to appear in Ebony Magazine. De’Ja Hatcher, a senior at Tuskegee University in Alabama elected as the 87th Miss Tuskegee University, is trying to get enough votes to be named a 2016-17 HBCU Campus Queen.
Voting in the online competition ends at midnight Jan. 15. A person can vote up to three times a day.
De’Ja Hatcher is the daughter of Toni and Darrell Hatcher, and sister of Jada, a current student at Rutland. Toni died from cancer in November and helped her daughter enter the contest before she passed. Toni was a 14-year employee of the Bibb County school district, and completed her master’s degree in counseling in May 2016.
De’Ja Hatcher is set to graduate from Tuskegee University in May with a dual major in nutrition sciences and pre-health biology. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in public health policy and management and then go to medical school to become a pediatrician.
