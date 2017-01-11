My journey to the education beat

I’ve always loved writing and storytelling, so it’s no wonder that I ended up in a career that combines both of those passions.
People have their own perspective and knowledge of the world, and I consider it a privilege to be able to share those accounts with others. Plus, reporting is a way for me to continually expand my horizons. I learn about unfamiliar topics from the experts who know them best.
My career journey weaved through a few back roads before I became The Telegraph’s new education reporter in October.
It all started at West Virginia University’s student newspaper, where I wrote for a year. Next, I fell into a summer internship on the copy desk at my hometown newspaper. That led me to positions as a copy editor and page designer at my university’s newspaper the next year, and then my first jobs out of college on copy desks in Morgantown, West Virginia, and then Gastonia, North Carolina.
But writing kept creeping its way into my job duties, as I volunteered to do columns and feature stories on the side. When a lifestyles reporter position opened up at the same newspaper in Gastonia, I jumped at the opportunity. It was a lot of fun writing about life, arts and entertainment, health and fitness, faith and food, and I continued to cover similar topics as a freelance writer after my husband and I moved to Macon in 2015.
I was immediately interested when I got wind of the education reporter opening at The Telegraph. Not only was it a chance to get back to reporting full time, but it was an important and worthwhile beat — and a new challenge to take on.
The past few months have been a wild but enjoyable ride as I’ve learned my way around the school systems and played catch-up on the area’s important issues. Already, I’ve witnessed some incredible things that schools and students have been doing: from a Stratford Academy student’s research project on an anti-cancer plant, to college engineering honors students modifying toy cars for children with limited mobility, to Bibb County schools using virtual teachers in the classroom.
I’ve seen how school districts are making strides and ways they are working toward improvement. I look forward to learning more about education across Middle Georgia as I continue to report on the latest news and happenings.
