Stratford Academy opens applications for merit-based scholarship

Stratford Academy in Macon is now accepting applications for its Griffith Family Scholarship.
One scholarship will be awarded to a new, ninth-grade student for the 2017-18 school year. Currently enrolled students are not eligible, only prospective students.
Applicants for the merit-based scholarship must be Bibb County residents showing a financial need. They also have to complete all school admissions requirements, including taking an entrance test, submitting an application and providing previous school records, a current transcript and teacher recommendations.
To apply, contact the Office of Admissions at 478-477-8073 ext. 203 or email lori.palmer@stratford.org. The deadline is March 15.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
