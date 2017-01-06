Education

January 6, 2017 11:36 AM

Stratford Academy opens applications for merit-based scholarship

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

Stratford Academy in Macon is now accepting applications for its Griffith Family Scholarship.

One scholarship will be awarded to a new, ninth-grade student for the 2017-18 school year. Currently enrolled students are not eligible, only prospective students.

Applicants for the merit-based scholarship must be Bibb County residents showing a financial need. They also have to complete all school admissions requirements, including taking an entrance test, submitting an application and providing previous school records, a current transcript and teacher recommendations.

To apply, contact the Office of Admissions at 478-477-8073 ext. 203 or email lori.palmer@stratford.org. The deadline is March 15.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

