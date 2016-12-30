Stuart Pippin sworn in as newest Monroe BOE member

The Monroe County Board of Education has welcomed a new board member. Stuart Pippin was sworn in as the District 6 representative at the Monroe County Courthouse on Dec. 28. Monroe County Probate Judge Donna Robins presided over the ceremony.
Pippin, a banker who lives in Forsyth, was accompanied by his wife, Laurie, and sons James, 6, and John, 2, at the event. He replaces Tammy Fletcher, who represented the district for 16 years. She did not seek re-election because of plans to move out of the area.
“I ran my campaign on a promise to be a leader for Monroe County’s next generation of students and teachers. That is what I intend to do,” Pippin said in an email. “I would like the Board of Education to partner with the city of Forsyth and Monroe County Commission on any new facilities or facilities updates when appropriate to leverage our E-SPLOST and SPLOST dollars. I want all board decisions to be in the best interest of our students, teachers and community.”
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
