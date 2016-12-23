Education

December 23, 2016 3:56 PM

Area school boards recognized by state association

By Andrea Honaker

Several area school districts have been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association. Houston, Baldwin and Jasper counties were named 2016 Exemplary School Boards, the highest level. Bibb, Bleckley, Jones, Monroe and Pulaski were named Distinguished School Boards. Putnam was named a Quality School Board.

The school systems were honored at the GSBA Conference in Atlanta in early December. The recognition program, created in 2013, looks at state standards for leadership and school governance practices. The three levels are distinguished, exemplary and quality.

