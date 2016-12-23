Rutland High club members get 3D lesson on safe driving

Rutland High School students got an interactive lesson on safe driving this month. About 50 members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club participated in a multisensory program Dec. 2 from Cinema Drive, sponsored by Life Changing Experiences.
The presentation focused on driving dangers and distractions and offered safe-driving tips. The students put on 3D glasses to watch videos showing the effects of drunk driving and used remotes to answer questions. Vanessa Pabalan, Rutland teacher and FCCLA adviser, said the club members really enjoyed the awareness program.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments