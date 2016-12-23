Tattnall grad honors coach through annual scholarship award

Since 2008, a Tattnall Square Academy alumus has been saying thanks to his former school and coach through a scholarship fund. Michael Deason, a 1991 graduate who lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, created the Chip Davidson Scholarship Award in honor of his basketball coach and Georgia history teacher.
“This was my way of putting the spotlight on the one person who helped me get the most out of myself,” Deason said. “He will tell you that he only gave instruction and that it still falls on the student-athlete to do the work, but without his encouragement and his instruction, I may not have possessed the confidence to succeed.”
The award is given to one junior or senior every year and covers an entire year of tuition at Tattnall, said Tatnall Square Academy Development Director Brandi Fountain. To be eligible, students must have played a varsity sport during the previous year, be involved in a school club or activity, earn at least a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in at least two honors, AP or dual-enrollment classes. A student must write an essay to be considered for the award.
Junior Ashlyn Alligood, daughter of Todd and Cindy Alligood, was named the 2016 winner Dec. 12 during the school’s Kids Yule Love event. She has played soccer since ninth grade, ran cross country in ninth grade and has done athletic training since 10th grade. She’s also been involved in Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Life and Y-Club, and served as class vice president in ninth and 10th grades.
“Hopefully, this scholarship will motivate others to pay it forward and dream bigger,” Deason said.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
