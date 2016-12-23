Bibb schools set screening dates for gifted program

Bibb County will screen students for the gifted program when they return from holiday break. Teachers will observe students from Jan. 6-20 and then make recommendations to the School Gifted Education Eligibility Team.
Parents, guardians or students may also submit a written referral to teachers. Those referrals must be received by Jan. 9.
For more information on the screening process, call 478-765-8597 or speak with a gifted education teacher or counselor at a school.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
