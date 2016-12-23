Education

December 23, 2016 3:46 PM

Bibb schools set screening dates for gifted program

By Andrea Honaker

Bibb County will screen students for the gifted program when they return from holiday break. Teachers will observe students from Jan. 6-20 and then make recommendations to the School Gifted Education Eligibility Team.

Parents, guardians or students may also submit a written referral to teachers. Those referrals must be received by Jan. 9.

For more information on the screening process, call 478-765-8597 or speak with a gifted education teacher or counselor at a school.

