Subscription boxes keep students engaged outside of school

Looking for a last-minute gift for your child, grandchild, niece or nephew? Subscription boxes are a special present that you can give all year long.
Subscriptions are for more than just magazines these days, and a number of online businesses have emerged that mail boxes of goodies to a person’s doorstep. The companies focus on everything from fashion items and shaving supplies to pet products and coffee.
There are also a number of subscription services that focus on education, providing books, snacks and hands-on activities to keep students engaged.
Here’s a sampling of boxes that will keep younger students thinking even when they’re not in school and ensure college students stay fueled for their studies.
Green Kids Crafts
Age group: 3 to 10 years
What you get: Each box contains eco-friendly materials and step-by-step instructions for several STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities, such as craft projects, science experiments and games. The discovery kits are built around themes such as geography, ocean science, space and safaris.
Options: Choose between plans for three, six or 12 months.
Price: $17.95 to $19.95 per month.
Info: www.greenkidcrafts.com
DIY Happy Kits
Age group: 6 to 10 years
What you get: You’ll get the materials and instructions for two or three do-it-yourself projects that are themed around the seasons and current trends. Butterflies as well as sun and sand are two past themes.
Options: Prepaid three-month, six-month or quarterly subscriptions. Choose the “sibling box” option to receive double the materials.
Price: $60 for three-month plan; $110 for six-month plan; and $25 for one box, $50 for two boxes, $75 for three boxes or $100 for four in the quarterly plans.
Info: www.diyhappykits.com
Tinker Crate
Age group: 9-16 years
What you get: Each box is packed with materials and tools for a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) project, instructions and suggestions for other activities and experiments. Video tutorials are available online. A past box showed kids how to build a hydraulic lifting claw.
Options: Monthly, three-month, six-month and 12-month packages are available.
Price: $16.96 to $19.95 per month.
Info: www.kiwicrate.com/tinker
Uppercase Box
Age group: Young adults
What you get: Each month, you get a new, hardcover young adult book, an author signature and access to online resources. If you do the expert plan, you’ll also get one or two trendy, book-themed gifts, like a scarf, bookmark, jewelry or artwork.
Options: Prepay for a certain number of months, or pay monthly and cancel at any time. The expert plan gets you extra goodies.
Price: $13.99 or $23 a month.
Info: www.uppercasebox.com
Campus Cube
Age group: College students
What you get: The boxes are filled with snacks such as cookies, popcorn, hot cocoa mix, coffee, chips, granola bars, dried fruit and beef jerky, as well as personal care and lifestyle items like razors, smartphone cardholder wallets, socks, shaving cream and coffee mugs. Products are listed online, so you know exactly what will be in each box. The cubes the products are packed in double as storage containers.
Options: You can order guy and girl boxes, and packages are delivered every six weeks for the multiple-box plans. Gluten-free boxes area available, as well as birthday-themed packages.
Price: $44 for one box, $104.97 for three-box subscription (delivered late January, March and April), and $139.96 for four boxes (delivered now, late January, March and April).
Info: www.CampusCube.com
Tether Box
Age group: College students
What you get: The contents of each box are a surprise, but each contains five to seven items that are snacks, personal care products or gadgets. Student ambassadors select all the products.
Options: Select the guy or girl boxes, and choose from four boxes delivered over one semester or eight boxes delivered over two semesters.
Price: $28.65 per box for four, pay-as-you-go boxes during one semester; $114.60 to prepay for four boxes during one semester; and $197.20 to prepay for eight boxes over two semesters.
Info: www.tetherbox.com
Andrea Honaker
