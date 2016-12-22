East Macon misses out on Promise Neighborhoods grant

The U.S. Department of Education announced the recipients of the 2016 Promise Neighborhoods grants, and the United Way of Central Georgia was not among the six winners.
Grants were awarded to Berea College in Berea, Kentucky; the Center for Family Services in Camden, New Jersey; Delta Health Alliance in Indianola, Mississippi; Drexel University in Philadelphia; the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians in Corning, California; and the Youth Policy Institute in Los Angeles.
“While we’re certainly disappointed that we did not receive the gift, it’s a national grant, so I’m sure they had hundreds of requests. They only gave out six grants,” said George McCanless, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Georgia. “We thought we had a very compelling story, but it’s just competition.
“We’ll dust ourselves off, ... and we’ll continue to look for grants to support education efforts that we can find the funding to implement.”
The Promise Neighborhoods grants, open to nonprofit organizations, higher education instutitions and Indian tribes, are worth between $4 million and $6 million a year for five years. Federal money is matched dollar for dollar by local nonprofits.
The United Way’s East Macon Raiders United initiative would have focused on improving communities around Bernd, Burdell-Hunt and Martin Luther King Jr. elementary schools as well as Appling Middle School, which feed into Northeast High School. A new $35 million complex for Northeast and Appling is in the works.
“Promise Neighborhoods is sort of a cradle-to-career initiative,” McCanless said. “It brings wrap-around services to the whole neighborhood.”
Among other goals, the project would have worked to bring more students broadband internet at home, reach additional students through support services, connect more families with health care providers and employment and counseling services, and enhance programs such as the Boys & Girls Club and Mentors Project.
“We have a very strong partnership with (the school system), and we work closely with them to find areas where they would like assistance from the nonprofit sector, so we’ll start focusing on some other areas, and then our job is to go out and try to find the funding and the volunteers,” McCanless said.
United Way of Central Georgia will reapply again if possible, but it’s up to the Department of Education to decide whether it will put the Promise Neighborhoods grant in the budget again, he said.
The last time Promise Neighborhood grants were awarded was in 2012 to 17 organizations. There were also 20 recipients in 2011, and 21 in 2010.
Drexel University is the only 2016 awardee that had not received grant funding in prior years. Bibb County previously applied for a grant to benefit the Unionville and Tindall Heights neighborhoods in southwest Macon.
