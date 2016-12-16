Crawford Elementary staff find creative ways to encourage perfect attendance

Students at Crawford County Elementary School have extra reasons not to be absent this year. The school is offering monthly incentives to encourage kids not to miss any days.
For the December theme of “get your sElfie to school,” classes with perfect attendance for the day were given a gift to place by their class elf. The class with the most presents won a prize.
In addition, students with perfect attendance for each month get to participate in “wacky dress day” and are entered into midyear and end-of-year drawings. Scooters, Toys R Us gift cards, board games, sports equipment and a tablet were given away to students during the Tuesday drawing.
Local companies and organizations helped raise money for the attendance incentives during a fall festival. Paris Raines is the school’s principal.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
