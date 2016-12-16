Education

December 16, 2016

Bibb County school system wants parent feedback

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

The Bibb County school system is looking for feedback from parents and guardians. The annual Title I Parent Involvement Survey is now available, and the district uses the input from it to determine how parent involvement funds are budgeted at each school, according to a news release from the Bibb County Board of Education.

A copy of the survey can be picked up at the schools, or it can be found online at www.bcsdk12.net/ under the “We’re Listening” link or at www.bit.ly/2hCdMd6. The deadline to complete surveys is Dec. 30. For more information, contact the individual school or the Bibb County Title I Family Engagement Program at 478-779-2592 or 478-765-8582.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

