Kids learn the ins and outs of law and crime scene investigation

Area students recently got a lesson in crime scenes and courtrooms and learned that cases don’t always happen like they do on TV.
Around 20 Bibb County third- through eighth-graders attended the Youth Law and Crime Scene Camp at Southwest Magnet High School and Law Academy in Macon on Nov. 21 and 22. This was the school’s first camp, but another one is being planned for next year. It was $25 per person and served as a fundraiser for the school’s Skills USA chapter.
Several juniors and seniors in the Law Academy led campers in activities and discussions, program instructor Jacqueline Hightower said. Henry Hall Jr. and Keziah Mays had the idea for the camp and set it into motion, and Christion Evans, Jaylin Germany and Nigel Wilmore also taught sessions. Younger law academy students assisted with the event.
Southwest’s Law Academy is a three-year program that prepares students for law and public safety careers, Hightower said. Graduates have gone on to study pre-law in college and receive scholarships, said Program Director Albert Hall.
The camp put the “Big Bad Wolf” on trial for the murder of two little pigs. Campers marked the mock crime scene, collected and traced evidence, and participated in a mock trial in the school’s courtroom, Hightower said. In addition, they searched a car for evidence, learned about fingerprints and impressions, and reviewed procedures for arrest and vehicle traffic stops, Hall said.
“This camp is designed to help the students to understand a little bit more about the legal aspects of the law and to show them about crime scene and courtroom procedure,” he said. “I think it opened their eyes a lot.”
TV shows like “NCIS” spurred many of the kids to attend the camp, and attendees learned that investigations aren’t always as simple as they seem. Hall hopes the event will encourage students to do well in school so they can meet the requirements to attend the Law Academy.
Wilmore, a junior, hopes to become a police officer and is a member of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Explorer’s Program. He wanted to help with the camp so he could work hands-on with younger kids and show them what the field is like.
The knowledge will help students as they enter high school, college and their careers, Henry Hall Jr. said.
