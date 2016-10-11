Opportunity School District “a really important question” for Bibb County, educators group warns

Public education in Georgia could soon drastically change.
On Nov. 8, voters will weigh in on Gov. Nathan Deal’s proposed opportunity school district. The ballot will ask voters: Shall the constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?
“That sounds amazing. It sounds like puppies and ice cream and sleeping late on Saturdays,” said Margaret Ciccarelli, attorney for the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. “It is not what it seems.”
In Bibb County, nine schools are eligible for state takeover should voters approve Amendment 1 on the ballot.
“This is a really important question for you,” Ciccarelli said to about 20 people gathered in Central High School’s auditorium Tuesday night. “There’s a lot at stake.”
A more truthful ballot question, Ciccarelli said, would read, “Shall the constitution of Georgia be amended to allow an appointee of the governor — not the state-elected schools superintendent or the current local boards of education — to take over local school operations, buildings and control of all federal, state and local funding” if a school has low scores on standardized tests or for any other reason a future legislature may allow.
Daryl Morton, treasurer for the Bibb County Board of Education, said the ballot language “is incredibly misleading.”
“There’s not a single thing in the law that talks about what it is they’re going to do new,” Morton said. “All it really changes is who runs the school. (It) changes it from somebody you’d see in your grocery store, at your church, to somebody in Atlanta answerable only to the governor.”
Georgia Educators Association stopped in Macon Aug. 29 and held a similar meeting at Rutland High School, urging folks to spread the word about the proposed amendment.
However, even after election day, major changes are possible early next year.
The 31-year-old formula for deciding how much state money is needed to educate each student in each school will be “a great debate” in the 2017 legislative session, said Claire Suggs, senior education policy analyst for the Georgia Budgeting & Policy Institute.
Georgia ranks No. 38 in the country for public school spending, with the dollar amount per student being $1,807 less than the national average, Suggs said.
The new formula that’s being revised by a commission Deal created in 2015 doesn’t determine how much money the state needs to provide to local districts to educate each student.
“When it comes to our kids education, our investment is low. It just is,” Suggs said. “When we look at what other states are doing, it becomes clear: we’re a low spender.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
