Wesleyan College hosting Girls Who Code technology group

Wesleyan College is looking to get high school girls interested in the growing field of computer technology.
The Girls Who Code chapter will hold its first meeting for girls in the ninth through 12th grades on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Room 205 of the college’s Willet Library. The group will meet every Saturday through mid-November.
The program is free to attend and seeks to allow attendees “to explore codign in a fun and friendly way,” according to a news release from the college. The release also indicates that by 2020, there will be an estimated 1.4 million computer-related jobs worldwide.
For information, contact Jill Amos at jamos@wesleyancollege.edu.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
Comments