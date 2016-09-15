Bibb school board may change bidding process

The Bibb County Board of Education is looking to change the bidding process for contracts.
The proposed policy change stems from some concerns board members have regarding the bidding process for a $35 million project to combine Appling Middle School and Northeast High School during the next two years, Superintendent Curtis Jones said.
“I looked at the policy and said, ‘You know what? We can revise this,’ ” Jones said.
Under a revised policy, read first Thursday, the district’s capital improvement department will no longer be contacting bidders prior to the board voting.
“We want to make sure that integrity and fairness are always being considered,” Randy Howard, chief legal counsel for Bibb County schools, said. “So, we revised this policy to basically address minority participation and confidentiality.”
Board member Susan Sipe asked that women-owned companies be added to the policy change “because they’re under represented also,” she said.
In other business, the school board will be keeping an eye on ESPLOST collections, which is coming up shorter than projected so far this year.
The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax voters approved last fall took effect in January. From February through August, about $354,851 has been collected, which is nearly 2 percent less than what was projected, school district Chief Financial Officer Ron Collier said at a regular meeting Thursday night.
“We’re only seven months into the process and the collection process is 60 months,” Collier said, adding that adjustments to the projection could be made at a later date if the trend continues. “To say we’re off is kind of a misnomer, because it’s just a dip ... We’re so early, it’s just too soon to even say.”
In another matter, the board made headway to change how it elects officers each January after the board agreed Tuesday to nix the appointed nominating committee.
“Over the past years, we’ve had some procedural challenges,” Howard said. “We’ve done away with the nominating committee to simplify that process so everyone is eligible.”
Next January the board’s officers will be organized and elected by its own members, according to the first reading of the amended policy.
In the past, the current board president would elect a nominating committee to choose which board members would serve as secretary, vice president and president. Howard said it has been a challenge getting enough folks to serve on the nominating committee “because most people wanted to run for office.”
Dozens of candidates for the district’s Teacher of the Year award also were recognized at the meeting. Five were selected as finalists, including: Connie McCain of Rutland Middle School, Darryl Silas of Northeast High School, Ronny Fuerniss of Heritage Elementary School, Dominique Nichols of Westside High School and Marissa Rondina of Rutland High School.
The board also approved $359,138 in ESPLOST money for the Academy for Classical Education to buy 700 Lenovo Chromebooks from Progressive Communications Inc.
