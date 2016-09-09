Education

Student historic preservation board seeking new members

By Jeremy Timmerman

The Milledgeville chapter of the Watson-Brown Foundation’s Junior Board of Trustees is seeking new members.

The chapter covers Baldwin, Bibb, Hancock, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties, and sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to serve for the 2016-17 school year. The chapter was founded in 2006 through a grant from the foundation, and its goal is historic preservation in Middle Georgia.

For more information, call Matt Davis at 478-445-4545.

