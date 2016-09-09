Houston County student named to national office

A Houston County student has been elected to a national office in his organization.
At a recent leadership event, Houston County HIgh School junior Dedan McFadden was elected national vice president of programs for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization. That honor ranks Dedan, the son of Daryl and Shonda McFadden of Warner Robins, among 10 national officers elected at the national conference in San Diego in July.
As part of his service in his role, Dedan will travel to FCCLA’s national headquarters in Reston, Virginia, for training and planning events. He’ll also be part of policy and goal-setting decisions for the organization and represent the group at various events.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
Comments