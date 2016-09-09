State superintendent selects students for council

Several Middle Georgia students were among the 108 selected for the Student Advisory Council by state Superintendent Richard Woods.
These students at the middle and high school level will meet with Woods for discussions about state education policies and how they impact students. In addition, these students will serve as state ambassador’s at their schools and help with service projects.
Middle school honorees included Bibb County’s Jordan Lowe and Shemitria Risper, Houston County’s Aria Jenkins, Lamar County’s Ryla Traylor, Pulaski County’s Emily Kilgore and Wilkinson County’s Landen Burney. High school selections included Bibb County’s Ben Trofemuk, Houston County’s Chase Gowan and Lamar County’s Noah Buice.
The students were chosen from more than 800 applicants, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Education. Middle School council meetings are scheduled for Sept. 12, Nov. 7, Feb. 13 and April 10, with high school meetings set for Sept. 13, Nov. 8, Feb. 14 and April 11, with all meetings held at the department’s Atlanta offices.
