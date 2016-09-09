Voter registration gets attention of Middle Georgia State groups

A pair of Middle Georgia State University student groups are hoping to get more people registered to vote next week.
The university’s History Student Organization and Gay-Straight Alliance have a voter registration drive scheduled for Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Macon Campus’ Student Life Center. Middle Georgia State students and other area residents are invited to attend the event, during which the Macon-Bibb chapter of the NAACP will be handling voter registration.
The organization Georgia Equality will also participate in the drive to offer information about religious freedom legislation.
For more information about the drive, contact professor Niels Eichhorn at niels.eichhorn@mga.edu.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
Comments