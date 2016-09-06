Cirrus Academy replaced principal days before school opened

The principal of Cirrus Academy, the newest charter school in Bibb County, was replaced just days before classes started.
The board of the state-approved charter school unanimously voted on Aug. 26 to replace Michele Flowers with Gail Fowler as principal, founding member and board Chairman Sheldon Hart said Tuesday.
“We’ve just been constantly evaluating our leadership in addition to our whole school staff,” Hart said. “We’re going to continue to evaluate staff … So we can continue to provide the best curriculum to our kids that we possibly can.”
Cirrus Academy, housed at the old Hamilton Elementary School in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood, is a state-approved charter school focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM. Classes began Sept. 1.
Hart said Flowers is no longer involved in the charter school in any way.
When asked if anything in particular led to the replacement, Hart said “We made what we felt was the best decision for the charter school at this time.”
Attempts to reach Flowers were unsuccessful.
Fowler, a former Southwest High School principal, was chairwoman of the board of directors for the Macon Academy of Excellence in 2011, before it evolved into the recently shuttered Macon Charter Academy.
The change in principals at Cirrus was voted on a little more than a month after the school announced Teresa Yarber, head of schools, was moving out of town. Yarber, named head of schools in March, was replaced with Ashanti Johnson, who was assistant vice provost and professor at the University of Texas at Arlington before taking the job at Cirrus Academy in June.
