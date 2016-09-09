Cop Shop Blog

September 9, 2016 1:00 AM

Shoplifting suspect hides inner tube in strange spot

By Joe Kovac Jr.

Dispatches: The shoplifting suspect at the Academy Sports store was a 54-year-old man. An employee at the Eisenhower Parkway store in Macon informed a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that the guy, who lives about a mile away, was in the bicycle aisle. The deputy’s write-up said the employee had seen the man take a bike tire inner tube out of a box and hide it in a drink cup he was holding. The man was said to have hidden two tire patch kits in the cup as well before trying to leave without paying. . . . On Aug. 12, there was a report of an “intoxicated or demented person” at Kitchen Pride, a food mart on Columbus Road in Macon’s Unionville community. A woman there was “very angry and appeared intoxicated,” a Bibb sheriff’s report noted. The woman was hollering that a man she knew only as “Slick” had hit her at a so-called bootleg house nearby. She refused medical attention when an ambulance was called. Someone else said the suspect could be a guy named “Mack.” . . . A 23-year-old woman arrested for DUI about 2 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the corner of Macon’s Vineville and Holt avenues wouldn’t take a breath test. According to a sheriff’s report, she told a deputy that “several people in her family were lawyers and judges and they told her it was her right to refuse to blow.” . . . In mid-July, a woman who lives on Williamson Road in southwest Macon reported that someone broke into her Ford Taurus and stole her reading glasses.

Editor's Choice Videos