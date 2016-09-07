Did nude trio scrub-a-dub-dub in Ocmulgee?

On a recent Friday morning, someone spotted something unusual in the Ocmulgee River. Three men were in the water near the Spring Street boat ramp in downtown Macon — and they were naked. The water there this time of year is shallow enough to walk from one side of the river to the other, and not deep enough to leave much to a passerby’s imagination. The person who reported the supposed 8 a.m. scrub-a-dub-dubbing on Aug. 12 didn’t leave a name with the 911 operator. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy sent to check it out didn’t see anyone in the river bathing. Nor did he see anyone nude. There were two guys there, and according to the deputy’s write-up, their clothes weren’t even wet. Even so, one of the men, a 56-year-old local, was wanted on a probation violation. He was taken to jail. It wasn’t clear what became of the river bathers, if in fact there were any.
