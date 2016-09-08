Tequila-bearing burglar leaves behind chilled booze

The first thing that a Brookhaven Road couple noticed when they returned to their house was their missing Ford Mustang. The silver, two-door, 2009 car had been parked in their driveway when they left one day in mid-July. When they got home that night, not only was the car missing but someone had gone in their house. They live in a neighborhood west of the Eisenhower Crossing shopping center, which is on Presidential Parkway in west Macon. The only thing else missing was some dog medicine and a knife. On a kitchen table, the culprit left a bottle of Rose Tequila — which was still cold. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy, whose report described the break-in, noted that he inspected the bottle for fingerprints. No word, though, on whether the burglar’s prints were on it.
