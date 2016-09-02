Woman dials 911 because she was ‘being disrespected’

Dispatches: A woman on Houston Avenue in Macon called the cops Aug. 9 because she was fed up. According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, “she was being disrespected and she was tired of people staying in her residence.” When a sheriff’s deputy asked her how long the people had been there, she said she had no idea. Her remarks were confusing. She said they stayed there when she was gone. The deputy’s write-up of the incident said he asked her what she wanted him to do. “She wanted me to tell the people that were not wanted to leave,” the deputy’s report noted. “I asked her where they were and she said that they weren’t there.” Dispatchers informed the deputy that officers had been sent to fights and other disputes at the woman’s house a dozen times in the past three months. She was cited for maintaining a disorderly house. . . . A 50-year-old woman was suspected of shoplifting at the Harrison Road Wal-Mart in west Macon in mid-July. Store security officers told authorities that she had hidden a $13.87 swimsuit in her purse. When the cops searched her purse, a sheriff’s report said, they found the two-piece swimsuit and a substance described as crystal meth. . . . On Aug. 11, a man on Third Street in Macon said a woman he knows only as “Tee” smacked him in the face with a brick. He said he had given her money in the past, but when he declined that day, as a sheriff’s report put it, “she became mad.”
