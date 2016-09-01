Emails turn nasty; woman calls rival ‘herpes-infected … pig’

A 47-year-old woman on Oglethorpe Street in Macon told the police that another woman had sent her more than 197 pages of “nasty emails.” The woman who reported the matter said their spat got testier on Aug. 7 when they crossed paths at her boyfriend’s house. She said the other woman was there and they began getting in each other’s faces and calling one another names. The 47-year-old said the other woman had, for reasons not mentioned in a Bibb County sheriff’s report, gone so far as to report false information to her probation officer. The worst remark, though, the insult that prompted the call to the cops, came when the other woman called her a “fat pig, herpes-infested bar slut.” A sheriff’s deputy told her to print the offensive emails and turn them in as evidence.
