$500 vanishes when woman tries to ‘feel on’ him

The fellow said he had taken some medicine to help him fall asleep. It was 3 a.m. one morning in mid-July when the guy, who lives in a Vineville Avenue apartment not far from Interstate 75 in Macon, “received a visitor,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted. “He buzzed the visitor into the building and let her into his apartment.” Then things got interesting. “She started to ‘feel on him’ and told him that if he would give her $20 she would have sex with him,” the report added. “He went on to say that he told her no and told her to leave.” The woman said she would just stay the night. The man told her to leave but she didn’t. She sat on his couch. “He then sat down with her and fell asleep,” the report noted. “He only dozed off for a few seconds when he heard his door slam.” The man said that when he realized $500 was missing from his apartment, he rushed after the woman. He rode around the neighborhood looking for her but didn’t find her. He didn’t report the theft until hours later because, as the sheriff’s report explained, “he was too tired to deal with it.”
