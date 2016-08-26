Facebook spat gets real at McDonald’s; 90-year-old woman’s purses stolen

Dispatches: A Facebook squabble spilled over to an east Macon McDonald’s. Two women, both 26, had been fussing “back and forth” on the social media site July 21, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. At some point the two, along with two other women, met up at the Gray Highway McDonald’s where one of them works. One of the women admitted kicking another. Managers at the restaurant helped separate them, a sheriff’s report said. A deputy asked to see security camera footage of the incident but was told the camera had not been working for more than a month. . . . A 90-year-old woman who lives on Pine Hill Drive, just off Shurling Drive in east Macon, said a man showed up at her door July 23 and asked for a donation to his church. She handed him $5 and, because it was hot out, gave him two glasses of water. When he left, a sheriff’s report noted, she noticed her two purses missing. . . . In mid-July, a Macon couple stayed at the Alpine Drive home of another pair, a man and woman, while they were in jail. One night, a man trying to get in smashed a rear window and said, “Let me in.” The guy staying at the house said, “I am not. Who the hell are you?” The man gave his name but the guy in the house didn’t open the door. The man outside then went around to the front of the house and told the fellow inside “he was going to beat his ass if he didn’t let him in,” a sheriff’s report noted. The man outside left before the police got there. A sheriff’s deputy found the suspect at a mobile home off Dykes Road near Interstate 475 below U.S. 80. The man, jailed for burglary, told the deputy that he smokes meth and just went over to the other house “to talk.”
Comments