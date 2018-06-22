When he woke up on a Greyhound bus, something was missing from his fanny pack

A man who traveled to Macon on a Greyhound bus said he last saw his $850 at the bus station in the south Georgia city of Moultrie. Upon arrival in Macon the afternoon of June 7, the man informed the cops that “he knew for sure that he had his money … in his wallet in his fanny pack,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report said. “(He) stated that he fell asleep on the bus with his fanny pack pouch laying in his lap while he slept and slumbered.” The man assumed a guy from Pennsylvania, who was sitting next to him, had stolen the cash. The guy from Pennsylvania denied the accusation and told a sheriff’s deputy that “he never even touched” the other man or his fanny pack. The deputy’s write-up said the accused fellow “stated that he would never do such a thing and that he was only trying to get back to Braddock, Pennsylvania.”
A man who said he lives in an abandoned house on Chestnut Street, just north of Tattnall Square Park in Macon, told the cops that a woman he knows only as “Tracy” walked up to him about midnight on June 17 and asked for “money to buy crack,” a sheriff’s report said. “When he told her he didn’t have any money, she reached into his pants pocket and took a $10 bill and ran.” The report said the man “was intoxicated.”
Dispatches: Two women in their 20s were arrested after being accused of stealing $139 worth of bathing suits from the Harrison Road Walmart in west Macon on June 18. They told the cops “they were sorry,” and according to a sheriff’s report “began begging” Walmart employees to let them pay for the pilfered swimwear. . . . On May 29, there was a report of a man outside the Sunoco on Spring Street in downtown Macon “begging for money and urinating on the building.” . . . In mid-May, a pair of Georgia game wardens answered a call about something unusual in the St. Mary’s River: a truck. “Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to remove his boat from the river after it began to take on water,” a statement from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources noted. “After trailering his boat … the vehicle lost traction and slid backward down the boat ramp into the river. After several hours, the vehicle, trailer, and boat were recovered. The driver suffered no injuries.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
