Accused child molester claims to see ghosts, tells judge, ‘I want the electric chair’

Strange moments are no stranger to Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms’ courtroom. On Wednesday morning during a string of routine hearings, an accused Macon child molester stood before Simms and was all set to plead guilty. The man, 44, his hands trembling and seemingly not in his right mind, declared, “I’m supposed to get the electric chair.” Simms informed him, “We quit giving people the electric chair a long time ago.” The judge added that “there are a lot of people who believe” someone convicted of doing what the man was accused of “ought to get the death penalty.” Still, the man insisted, “I want the electric chair.” Simms was apparently familiar with the fellow. “You come up with some new story every time,” the judge said. He deemed the man’s apparent efforts to appear incompetent to enter a plea were “a load of crap.” The fellow had earlier motioned to the front row of the courtroom gallery, where this reporter sat alone jotting notes. The man seemed to think the reporter was his dead mother, and he wanted to consult with her before pleading guilty. No, Simms told him, the court was not going to summon “the ghosts and haints and the boogers. … That’s Joe Kovac from The Telegraph. I don’t think he looks anything like your mama.” The judge ordered the man to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
A woman in an alley off Third Street in Macon was reportedly accosted at midday on Tuesday by a man who yelled vulgarities at her and accused her of spreading rumors about him. “I ain’t said nothing about you,” the woman said. The encounter was written up in a Bibb sheriff’s report that went on to note that when the man acted as if he were about to punch the woman, “she then pulled her razor blade from her bag, and that is when (he) jumped back into his white truck and then drove off.”
Dispatches: A man in his mid-50s reportedly went into the Sunoco mart at 2510 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon on Tuesday, crammed four chilled, 24-ounce cans of Corona beer down the front of his pants and walked out without paying. . . . On June 6, a man was said to have stolen an unknown amount of “creams and beauty items” from the Family Dollar at 951 Hillcrest Boulevard in Macon. . . . Ever-alert Telegraph reporter Laura Corley overheard a 911 operator’s radio call to a Bibb sheriff’s deputy Monday evening about a report of “two snakes in a closet.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
