Young robber gets prison for stealing change. Judge: ‘One day kids are gonna wake up’

A poignant exchange the other day in Bibb County Superior Court between Judge Howard Z. Simms and a young man pleading guilty to armed robbery offered a glimpse of a judge’s frustration. The 18-year-old defendant had admitted his role as an accomplice in a stickup that netted him and a pistol-toting bandit less than a dollar in change. “What,” the judge asked the teen at Tuesday’s hearing, “were you thinking?” The young man mulled his answer. “I guess,” he said, “I wasn’t.” Simms — a former prosecutor known for his sometimes-scathing, common sense-preaching lectures of the guilty — seemed at a loss. “God, I get tired of this,” the judge said. “One day the kids in this town are gonna wake up and realize that armed robbery is not a game, that it’s not something fun to do riding around with their friends.” Simms asked the teen if he knew the maximum sentence for armed robbery. “Thirty years?” the teen guessed. “No,” the judge replied, “life.” Simms sentenced the teen to 20 years. “It astounds me … how many kids I’ve sent to prison,” the judge said. “I don’t get it.”
A west Macon man called the cops Tuesday and told them a woman he met online had gone to his apartment and hurled a brick through the windshield of his 2011 Chevy Impala. A sheriff’s report of the matter didn’t say why the woman might have done that, just that it took her three heaves to do the job. An eyewitness to the destruction told a sheriff’s deputy that the woman, 27, marched into the parking lot at Park Slope Apartments on Chambers Road about midday. The deputy’s write-up said the woman “picked up a brick and threw it at the (Impala’s) rear passenger window but the window did not break. … She then threw the brick at the front passenger window but again the window did not break. … She then threw the brick at the windshield causing it to crack and shatter.” The woman was jailed a few hours later on a criminal trespassing charge.
Dispatches: On June 3, a woman on Bonner Gilbert Road in western Bibb County called the sheriff’s department to report that her ex-boyfriend was bothering her. She said he also spray-painted “I love you, Peanut” on her driveway. . . . Early Tuesday morning, a woman on Chestnut Street near Tattnall Square Park in Macon told the police that a guy she knows dropped by and asked for money to buy crack cocaine. When the woman said no, the man “began throwing bricks through her windows,” the report said. The guy was gone when the cops got there. He was last seen wearing gold shoes, a red skirt and a purple wig.
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
