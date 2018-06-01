Stubborn door foils would-be casket thieves at Macon funeral home

About 3 o’clock on a recent Saturday morning, an overnight watchman at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home on Montpelier Avenue in Macon noticed a suspicious U-Haul truck outside. There were two or three men in the truck. One of them, the watchman said, could be seen spray-painting the lens of a surveillance camera mounted beneath an awning. Another man in the truck got out and tried to pry open the funeral home’s front door. The break-in failed when the door didn’t budge. The would-be burglars drove off, and the watchman called the cops. He told a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy that he had been hired to keep an eye on the place “due to previous burglaries or thefts involving caskets,” an incident report of the May 26 episode said. Had they busted in, the bandits could have chosen from about 100 caskets.
A woman’s seven-hour cab ride around Macon the morning of May 24 ended at a bank on Mulberry Street. According to a sheriff’s report, the passenger, 38, who had rung up a $120 fare, told her taxi driver she didn’t have the money to pay. The cabbie had driven the woman to the Wells Fargo downtown branch so the woman could withdraw cash. But her account was apparently overdrawn and the cabbie called the cops. The woman was charged with theft of services.
Dispatches: Footage from a security camera at a Family Dollar store on Mercer University Drive in Macon showed a man in his mid-40s fleeing the store May 24 with an armful of women’s undergarments. The man’s loot: 16 bra and panty sets. . . . An allegedly intoxicated 23-year-old Macon man is said to have caused a stir while trying to fight people and the police outside the Rookery on Cherry Street the night of May 25. Before he was jailed on obstruction and disorderly conduct charges, the guy said he had just three beers. “And that,” a sheriff’s report of the incident noted, “is why he was intoxicated like he was because he only weighs 120 pounds.” . . . A man who lives on Hudson Way in south Bibb County called the cops last week to report that someone had spray-painted a circle on the ground in his front yard the previous day. When he stepped outside the next day, the man said he noticed that someone had spray-painted another circle. There were, a sheriff’s report said, “no suspects.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
Comments