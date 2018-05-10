Fighting men knock over cash register in tussle at Middle Georgia eatery

Some friends were inside McDonald’s on Rocky Creek Road in south Macon “enjoying their meal” one evening when an apparently homeless man who was seated nearby and sleeping was asked to leave by a restaurant employee, a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted. One of the friends, a 28-year-old man, later told a sheriff’s deputy that the homeless fellow “came over to his area and started hollering at him not to talk about a homeless man,” the report of the March 25 episode added. The homeless guy also reportedly threatened to spit in the other man’s face. A scuffle ensued. A sheriff’s deputy watched surveillance footage of the confrontation and noted that the customer who was eating “could clearly be seen” standing up, tossing his hat, walking over to “engage” the homeless man “in combat” and “throwing the first punch.” The homeless man could later been seen spitting on the 28-year-old as their tangle continued. “The two men can be seen on camera knocking over one of the registers and receipt printers,” the report said. “After the two were broken up, the homeless man left the scene.” The 28-year-old was cited for disorderly conduct.
The Victoria’s Secret shop off Riverside Drive in north Macon has been struck by snatch-and-grab bandits in recent weeks. The latest theft happened May 8 when two women made off with armfuls of pants, some 40 pairs in all, and about 10 jackets worth a combined $2,800. An employee at the store told Bibb sheriff’s deputies that “one of the females was short and had a head wrap on.”
Dispatches: A man who cuts grass at a mobile home park on Bennell Street, which runs off Houston Avenue just north of Newberg Avenue in Macon, told the cops about an automotive mishap there on May 7. The man, 42, said he was there with his nephew when his nephew sat down in a 2007 Saturn Ion, cranked it and let out the clutch. A sheriff’s report noted that the car lurched and ran over someone’s DirecTV satellite dish. The nephew told a sheriff’s deputy “that he did not know the vehicle would move forward when the clutch was let out.” . . . A few months back, a guy who lives on Houston Road in southern Bibb County reported that his girlfriend had gone out one night with friends and come home drunk. He could hear her trying to get in, a sheriff’s report said, but by the time the boyfriend got to the door, the girlfriend had walked over to his Chevy Impala. She then “took a long piece of wood,” the sheriff’s report added, “and hit the back window of his vehicle. She started yelling and cursing. … [The boyfriend] didn’t want to press charges.”
Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.
Comments