Undergarment grabbers at Victoria’s Secret run off with armfuls of lingerie

Lingerie as loot is apparently in fashion lately at Victoria’s Secret in Macon. On April 17 and again on April 27, people either stole or tried to steal undergarments. No one was caught in the most recent incident, but three women with armfuls of bras and panties made off with $2,000 worth of attire. Getting away, though, was not in the cards for a man in the earlier episode, who according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report began waving garb, saying, “I’m gonna steal this!” Later he tried to buy $800 worth of merchandise with a bad credit card, the report noted. “I attempted to apply (handcuffs) and the subject began to back away and pull away,” a sheriff’s deputy’s write-up said, but the deputy took the man, 27, into custody. Victoria’s Secret clerks asked the guy to leave repeatedly. Employees said the credit card he used was fraudulent.
A fight was reported on Short Street in east Macon the morning of April 23. Right after a sheriff’s deputy arrived, a 30-year-old man there said the fight had happened the night before. Railing from a front porch was involved. It was going on midnight, the man said, when he gave another guy — someone he knows only as “J” — a $100 bill to go and get change. Not long after that, the man who’d handed over the cash said he called “J” and asked him to do him a favor. Get me something at the store, the man asked. The next thing he knew, a sheriff’s report noted, “J” informed him “that he was going to be real with him and that he was not going to get his money back.” Over at “J’s” girlfriend’s place, the man who’d lost his cash demanded his money, and according to the man, the girlfriend broke a piece of porch railing. No one answered when the deputy knocked on her door.
Dispatches: On April 28, the bride at a wedding in east Macon realized her purse was missing. Gift cards she’d received were inside. Later she found the purse in a bathroom, but the gift cards, worth an estimated $350, were gone. . . . Evidence of an April 20 break-in at Fort Hawkins Liquor Store was hard to miss. Someone had slipped through a hole in the roof and stolen $100. Bibb sheriff’s deputies said a burglar broke in the same way a month earlier. You could see the culprit in security camera footage crawling on the floor, trying to avoid being seen, deputies noted. . . . Be careful where you take your beer. Restrooms are off limits, at least at Kroger, where merchandise is not allowed in the john. On April 20, a customer at the Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard store reportedly took a beer to the can after midnight. “When he exited the restroom, I took the beer from him and inspected it to see if it had been opened, which it had not,” a sheriff’s deputy’s write-up said. Nothing was stolen, but the man, 22, was arrested for trespassing.
