Macon woman selling puppy can’t make deal, but she loses $600 anyway

A Macon woman selling a puppy met a prospective buyer, another woman, near a shopping center off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon the afternoon of April 16. The seller, 52, showed the dog to the buyer and before walking around her car to gather the animal’s shot records, the seller tucked her purse behind her car’s front seat. A Bibb sheriff’s report said the prospective buyer opted not to purchase the pup because the seller “wouldn’t take a lower price.” But when the seller arrived home, she realized her purse and the $600 cash inside it were missing. When she sent a text message to the other woman to ask about the purse, there was no reply.
One evening in late January, a boyfriend-girlfriend spat attracted the attention of the police when the girlfriend became “very irate and emotional,” according to a Bibb sheriff’s report. The girlfriend, 43, had stormed out of a house where the boyfriend, 54, was renting a room on Habersham Avenue off Napier Avenue in Macon. When the cops got there, the girlfriend reportedly marched back inside and, in front of the sheriff’s deputies, spit on her boyfriend. Deputies told her she couldn’t stay, that she needed to gather her belongings and go. When the deputies tried to escort her outside, the girlfriend is said to have told them, “Don’t put your (expletive) hands on me.” She was jailed for disorderly conduct.
Dispatches: A west Macon woman told the cops the other day that she has “had issues” with a guy her daughter knows. Someone had tried to kick in the front door of her house on Lafayette Drive and she wondered if the guy might be the culprit. The woman said she then learned that the guy had been living in her shed. “There were clothing items, covers, and a pillow” there, a sheriff’s report noted. She said she has told him to leave before but that he tells her she “has no right” to tell him that, the report added. She doesn’t know his last name and he wasn’t there when the cops came. . . . Just after 5 o’clock on recent morning, a man who lives on General Winship Drive in Macon left his house and went to breakfast at Waffle House. When he returned home about 6 a.m., he took a nap. When he awoke, he noticed that someone had busted a back window. Then he saw that a shoe box was missing from his dining room table. The box had more than $400 worth of quarters in it. Another shoe box, however, was still there. But it was full of pennies.
