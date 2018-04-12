Foul-mouthed rowdy accused of spreading lie about neighbor, Macon cops say

There was a report of a one-man ruckus on Blossfield Avenue the other night. A man in his early 60s who was said to have “drinking problems” unloosed his “belligerent behavior in the street,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the April 6 episode said. People who live on Blossfield, which runs off Brookdale Avenue near Payne City, said the supposed troublemaker, unprovoked, screamed obscenities and vulgarities, at one point threatening to “get someone to come beat” up a neighbor. The alleged rowdy had also “been spreading a rumor” that one man on the street was a sex offender, “which was untrue,” a sheriff’s report noted. The complaining neighbors said the intoxicated guy had recently bought “a lot of property” there and that he also “wanted their property,” the report added. The suspect wouldn’t answer his door when the cops knocked, but a warrant was taken out for his arrest on a disorderly conduct charge.
A to-go order almost turned into “go time” when a who woman phoned in an order for two fish dinners arrived at Shurling Seafood on Shurling Drive in east Macon to pick them up April 6. The patron then accused the woman who took the orders of apparently not answering the phone promptly enough, a Bibb sheriff’s report said. The customer threatened to “jump across the counter” and fight the restaurant employee. Footage from a surveillance camera later showed the woman leap onto a counter. She then left with the fish dinners and without paying.
Dispatches: A Bibb sheriff’s deputy pulled over a man in a black Camaro on Anthony Road near Henderson Stadium the afternoon of April 6. The deputy smelled marijuana but couldn’t figure out where the odor was coming from. Until, that is, the deputy asked the driver to open his mouth. When the driver did, the deputy saw flecks of weed on the driver's teeth. The man wrote a statement “admitting to eating the marijuana … to destroy it and avoid charges.” He was charged with tampering with evidence. . . . As water gushed from a busted pipe at the foot of a water tower along Heath Road on Macon’s west side the morning of April 7, someone there told the cops that a guy in his late 30s had broken the pipe. Before the suspect was arrested for trespassing, a sheriff’s deputy asked him if he had gone into an area around the tower that was clearly marked “No Trespassing.” The fellow replied, “Yes, I did ... only to take a piss.”
