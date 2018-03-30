More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble

Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble

Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville

Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville

Cop Shop Podcast: Cursing preacher jailed

Cop Shop Podcast: Cursing preacher jailed

'I wasn't doing nothing but lying to myself,' man says of opioid addiction.

"I wasn't doing nothing but lying to myself," man says of opioid addiction.

Creating a 'healthier generation' through school meals

Creating a 'healthier generation' through school meals

Baby-starvation case 'tragic,' judge says

Baby-starvation case 'tragic,' judge says

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes reports of a cursing street preacher and her stolen wig, a mysterious find in a flower garden, and a troubling text message. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr., March 30, 2018 Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Angry woman ‘preaching Gospel’ pinches police, accuses them of stealing wig, cops say

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

March 30, 2018 01:19 PM

A woman who was “yelling and cursing loudly” at the corner of Ingleside and Rogers avenues in Macon on a recent Saturday caught the eye of a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy asked the woman, 49, what she was doing and why. Her cantankerous reply was noted in the deputy’s March 24 write-up: “She stated that she was waiting on the bus and preaching the ‘(bleeper-bleeping) Gospel’ … and it wasn’t (bleep) I can do about it! I informed her that I received several calls about her yelling and cursing at motorists and pedestrians. … She stated, ‘You are always (bleeping) with me everywhere I go!” When she was being handcuffed after continuing “her tirade,” the woman “actively resisted” and pinched two deputies, the report said. “We were able to gain control and she began to yell, “I’m not going to jail’ (and) ‘The last time y’all took me y’all stole my brand-new wig.” When “several deputies” escorted her into the county jail on a disorderly conduct charge, the reported added, she was still “aggressive” and spit in one of their faces.

There was a different kind of disturbance last weekend at a duplex on Britt Drive off Napier Avenue in northwest Macon. From late Saturday afternoon and well into the night, more than half a dozen loud-music complaints were called in by neighbors. When the cops got there, the ruckus-makers would turn the music down. But when the officers left, the music cranked back up. After several warnings, Bibb sheriff’s deputies broke up the party. But the bash didn’t go quietly. “Multiple individuals … refused to leave, cursing and yelling,” and one woman in particular was “more defiant and boisterous than anyone.” Several disorderly conduct citations were handed out.

Dispatches: The other day a woman on Charles Street, which runs off Houston Avenue below U.S. 80, reported a curious find. She informed a Bibb sheriff’s deputy that in recent weeks she has unearthed “three shoes buried in her flower gardens.” The woman, 72, hadn’t noticed any troublemakers snooping around but “wanted to report the findings … just in case something does come up.” . . . A threatening text message was brought to the attention of Bibb sheriff’s deputies on March 19. A south Macon man said the message was from an ex-employee of his: “You owe me 17 hundred dollars for the time I worked for you. … You have until Thursday to pay or I will rain hell down on you and yours.” . . . A man on George Street off Ayers Road on Macon’s west side recently reported that someone kicked in his bedroom door while he was gone and stole “approximately nine fishing poles.”

Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every week at macon.com. Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.

About Cop Shop

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.