Angry woman ‘preaching Gospel’ pinches police, accuses them of stealing wig, cops say

A woman who was “yelling and cursing loudly” at the corner of Ingleside and Rogers avenues in Macon on a recent Saturday caught the eye of a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy. The deputy asked the woman, 49, what she was doing and why. Her cantankerous reply was noted in the deputy’s March 24 write-up: “She stated that she was waiting on the bus and preaching the ‘(bleeper-bleeping) Gospel’ … and it wasn’t (bleep) I can do about it! I informed her that I received several calls about her yelling and cursing at motorists and pedestrians. … She stated, ‘You are always (bleeping) with me everywhere I go!” When she was being handcuffed after continuing “her tirade,” the woman “actively resisted” and pinched two deputies, the report said. “We were able to gain control and she began to yell, “I’m not going to jail’ (and) ‘The last time y’all took me y’all stole my brand-new wig.” When “several deputies” escorted her into the county jail on a disorderly conduct charge, the reported added, she was still “aggressive” and spit in one of their faces.
There was a different kind of disturbance last weekend at a duplex on Britt Drive off Napier Avenue in northwest Macon. From late Saturday afternoon and well into the night, more than half a dozen loud-music complaints were called in by neighbors. When the cops got there, the ruckus-makers would turn the music down. But when the officers left, the music cranked back up. After several warnings, Bibb sheriff’s deputies broke up the party. But the bash didn’t go quietly. “Multiple individuals … refused to leave, cursing and yelling,” and one woman in particular was “more defiant and boisterous than anyone.” Several disorderly conduct citations were handed out.
Dispatches: The other day a woman on Charles Street, which runs off Houston Avenue below U.S. 80, reported a curious find. She informed a Bibb sheriff’s deputy that in recent weeks she has unearthed “three shoes buried in her flower gardens.” The woman, 72, hadn’t noticed any troublemakers snooping around but “wanted to report the findings … just in case something does come up.” . . . A threatening text message was brought to the attention of Bibb sheriff’s deputies on March 19. A south Macon man said the message was from an ex-employee of his: “You owe me 17 hundred dollars for the time I worked for you. … You have until Thursday to pay or I will rain hell down on you and yours.” . . . A man on George Street off Ayers Road on Macon’s west side recently reported that someone kicked in his bedroom door while he was gone and stole “approximately nine fishing poles.”
