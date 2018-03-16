Chatty drunken driving suspect wets his pants and tells cop, ‘You’re not worth a …’

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 235

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 281

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 296

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 284

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble 654

Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble

Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville 202

Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville

He has lived in Macon since he 6, but could be sent back to Nigeria 67

He has lived in Macon since he 6, but could be sent back to Nigeria

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 236

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball) 101

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball)

How an ancient aqueduct supports the Bible is history — not legend 339

How an ancient aqueduct supports the Bible is history — not legend

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a DUI suspect peeing his pants, a Rite Aide shoplifting, and a brass-knuckle brawl. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 16, 2018. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a DUI suspect peeing his pants, a Rite Aide shoplifting, and a brass-knuckle brawl. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 16, 2018. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Chatty drunken driving suspect wets his pants and tells cop, ‘You’re not worth a …’

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

March 16, 2018 01:42 PM

A gold Chevy Tahoe parked at a stop sign and not moving caught the eye of a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy the other night. It was just past midnight in the wee hours of March 9. The Tahoe was stopped at the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and New Forsyth Road in north Macon. Its driver, a 40-year-old man from Vidalia, was passed out at the wheel. The Tahoe, meanwhile, was running and in gear. There was also a “strong odor” of alcohol coming from it. A sheriff’s report of the episode said the driver was roused, but that his speech was “very slurred.” The write-up also mentioned that the driver’s trousers were wet. “It appeared that he had urinated in his pants.” The driver took a breath test and his blood-alcohol level was said to be more than twice the legal limit. On the way to jail, a deputy noted, the driver was “very talkative. He told me numerous times, ‘You’re not worth a (expletive).’ He also told me that he would get me.” Later at the Bibb lockup, where he was booked for DUI, the Toombs Countian “cursed and threatened everyone.”

A 21-year-old Macon woman and her alleged shoplifting accomplice, 20, were caught March 9 after darting out of the Rite Aide on Pierce Avenue with what a sheriff’s report said were “several packs of eye lashes, shampoo, makeup,” several pairs of socks and a blow dryer. The sheriff’s deputy who tracked the pair down at a nearby motel noted in his write-up that before going to jail the two did fork over one pack of eye lashes and the dryer. “The other items were already being used or consumed.”

Dispatches: The nine young women reportedly met along Cedar Avenue near New Piney Grove Baptist Church in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood the evening of March 13. They’d gathered to fight. A Bibb sheriff’s report described the encounter as “mutual combat.” One woman was punched by another who had on brass knuckles. One woman’s Honda sustained a baseball-bat blow to the trunk. Another woman’s iPhone was stolen in the melee. . . . Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources handled an “in-progress complaint of individuals killing a gopher tortoise” in a Dublin neighborhood on Feb. 15. A DNR report went on to note that “officers located the complainant and took possession of a common snapping turtle.” . . . A man driving down Broadway in south Macon on a recent Friday afternoon called for help when, as a sheriff’s report put it, a woman riding in another car that aggressively pulled up beside him began “waving a wrench out the passenger-side window.”

Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every week at macon.com. Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ... 235

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades 281

Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of meth and strawberry lemonades

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park 296

Cop Shop Podcast: Shoe attack in Macon park

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup 284

Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble 654

Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble

Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville 202

Crime Patrol: Bibb sheriff's deputy patrols north Macon and Unionville

He has lived in Macon since he 6, but could be sent back to Nigeria 67

He has lived in Macon since he 6, but could be sent back to Nigeria

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 236

Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball) 101

8 free shows to see at Central City Park this year (including a human cannonball)

How an ancient aqueduct supports the Bible is history — not legend 339

How an ancient aqueduct supports the Bible is history — not legend

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.