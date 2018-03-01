His car reeked of pot, and he almost plowed into a cop. Then he did something stupid.

The burgundy Honda nearly slammed into a cop car. The Honda CR-V, driven by a 45-year-old Macon man, had, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, failed to yield as it turned onto an Interstate 75 on-ramp at Bass Road on Feb. 14. But the Honda didn’t stop there, and the deputy, lights flashing, gave chase. “The driver,” the sheriff’s report noted, “continued on I-75 southbound and raised his right hand with the middle finger extended.” For nearly five miles, the Honda kept going before finally pulling over after exiting onto Riverside Drive and continuing almost to Wimbish Road. When the driver opened his door, “a strong smell of marijuana was evident,” the sheriff’s report said. The deputy told the driver and the driver’s wife, who was a passenger, that they had almost crashed into him up the road. The deputy asked if there was anything illegal or anything he needed to know about in the car. The driver’s wife said, “There is mold.” The deputy told her that what he was smelling was not mold. Marijuana residue was found in a plastic container in the car, as was a glass pipe with weed in it. The driver was cited for failing to yield and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
There was said to have been a disorderly customer at the Citgo on Pio Nono Avenue at Mercer University Drive in Macon on Feb. 24. A Bibb sheriff’s report of the episode noted that the customer tried to buy two beers, but that the customer didn’t have enough money to pay for them. It was then that the customer, as the report put it, “became irate.” A clerk toting a baseball bat stepped from behind the counter and told the customer, later identified as a 30-year-old known as “Whiteboy,” to leave. When another clerk walked over to help, the customer, before leaving sans suds, spit on him.
Dispatches: A man went into Walmart on Harrison Road in west Macon on Feb. 24 and crammed “several electronic items” into an empty cereal box, a sheriff’s report said. The alleged shoplifter was in the company of a woman who was said to have stuffed a camera in her bra. The woman, according to the report, claimed she “placed it in her bra” because her purse wasn’t handy. . . . A Bibb sheriff’s deputy was called to the Papa’s Mart on Millerfield Road in east Macon the afternoon of Feb. 26. A clerk there said a man had, in anger, snatched the front door and broken it. The reason? The guy had asked for a key to the bathroom and been told no because he was not a customer. . . . On Feb. 26, a man who lives on Zebulon Road in Macon told the cops that someone broke into his apartment and stole his wallet and cigarettes. The man said he thinks his neighbors did it because, as a sheriff’s report noted, he “does not smoke marijuana with them or buy them cigarettes.”
(Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every week at macon.com. Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.)
Comments