Woman assaulted with potted meat. Grandson admits stealing grandma’s safe.

Shoes flew and women scrapped. They clashed outside some west Macon apartments in the wee hours of Feb. 17. One of the women, 33, had shown up at the Edna Place residence to retrieve her child about midnight when she and another woman, 45, began arguing and shoving. At first, as a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s report noted, “There was an argument about shoes.” Then one of the women, the younger one, reportedly tossed the shoes at the older one, who hurled them back. “The argument continued,” the sheriff’s write-up went on, “until (the 33-year-old) picked up a small can of ‘America’s Potted Meat’ and threw it and struck (a third woman).” The woman hit by the can of meat was said to have suffered scratches on her face. The 33-year-old was deemed the “primary aggressor,” the report said, and she was jailed on battery and other charges.
Early on a recent Sunday afternoon, the cops were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Grosso Avenue in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood. As a Bibb sheriff’s deputy made his way toward a house there, a young man opened the door. “I asked him if everything was OK, and who called,” the deputy’s report said. The young man, 23, said his grandmother had called. “Why?” the deputy inquired. “Because of me,” the young man said. “Why did she call because of you?” the deputy asked. “Because,” came the reply, “I broke into her house and took her safe.” The grandmother, 80, told the deputy that she had recently kicked her grandson out of the house because he couldn’t get a job. She said he had broken in while she was at church and taken the safe that she keeps checks and other valuables in. The deputy noticed the safe, which appeared to be cracked open, lying on a sofa. The grandson showed the deputy the window he had crawled through to get in the house. The grandson’s father also gave a statement, saying he had seen his son “dangling from the window,” the report noted. The grandmother, who chose to press burglary charges against the grandson, said “she is tired of people stealing from her.”
Dispatches: There was a “fight in progress” call at a nursing home on Houston Avenue in south Macon the evening of Feb. 13. Two men who reside there, one of them 81 and the other 75, had come to blows. The older fellow had been walking around with a portable radio when the younger man asked to use the radio. The older man said no and the younger man punched him in the face. A nurse broke up the scuffle and no one was arrested. . . . A “very heavyset man” on a motorized shopping cart zipped out of the Pio Nono Avenue Kroger the other day with about $75 worth of groceries and a noteworthy item worth $24.99. That item: a large tan teddy bear. A manager caught up to the man, and the bear, and recovered all the merchandise. The guy got away in a yellow Oldsmobile Cutlass.
