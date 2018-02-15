McDonald’s customer wanted breakfast for dinner. She got handcuffed instead

A woman was yelling “at the top of her lungs” the other night. A Bibb County sheriff’s report describes the episode, which happened after 10 p.m. on Feb. 7 at an east Macon McDonald’s. A sheriff's deputy heard yelling from across the restaurant’s parking lot. The woman screaming, a 38-year-old employee at the North Avenue eatery, was hollering at an unruly customer: “I’m not the (expletive) one!” The deputy’s report said that moments earlier, the customer, a 29-year-old woman, had become “irate and disorderly.” The reason? The customer had wanted a steak biscuit “that they were currently not serving,” the deputy's write-up noted. The patron was informed that steak biscuits would not be served until 5 a.m. The patron then threatened “to beat” the McDonald’s employee. The sheriff’s deputy tried to separate the pair in the parking lot, but soon punches were thrown. Both women were said to be “very aggressive and irate. … They continued to use fighting words.” After a struggle, the women were handcuffed and jailed for fighting. The McDonald’s worker, while in the back of the deputy’s patrol car, was heard saying that if the other woman “come up here again, I’ll hit her (expletive) face again!” When the deputy asked why she would say such a thing, the McDonald’s employee replied, “Somebody come on my job and mess with me, I do what I gotta do.”
A grown man in a Burger King hat recently caused a stir at the north Macon eatery’s kiddie playground. Cops were called to the Forsyth Road restaurant the afternoon of Jan. 30 when the man, in his mid-20s, began acting suspiciously, a sheriff’s report said. When a sheriff’s deputy got there, the man was watching a TV near the playground. Two women were “staring at (the man) while holding their children,” the deputy’s report said. The guy took off across the road and was nearly hit by a car. He ducked into a nearby Subway. He refused to talk to the deputies and was arrested on obstruction charges.
Dispatches: It was 70 degrees when a Bibb sheriff’s deputy cruised up at the Food Depot on Houston Road in south Macon on a recent Sunday afternoon. The deputy thought it suspicious that a man walking out of the store was wearing a heavy jacket. The deputy’s hunch was correct. A store clerk soon told the deputy that the man had just crammed several packs of oxtail in his coat. The deputy caught the guy before he could hightail it out of there. The deputy checked the man’s jacket. Stuffed inside were 10 large packs of oxtail (along with two apple pies) worth $148. . . . Someone at a food mart at the corner of Pio Nono Avenue and Anthony Road in Macon told the cops that a man who had been ordered to leave the store had gone outside and leaped on the hood of a Toyota Corolla. A sheriff’s report of the Feb. 7 incident said the guy who’d done the leaping — an act that cracked the car’s grille — was known only as “Cheese.”
