A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

He mouthed off about the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl. He ended up in the hospital

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

February 09, 2018 01:13 PM

The call went out as a possible robbery. Just before 5 a.m. Monday, a man showed up on someone’s porch south of downtown Macon. When a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy got there, the man, 58, said he hadn’t been robbed. He said he had been on Ibex Street, off Houston Avenue and just north of Eisenhower Parkway, when he was jumped by two “unknown” guys, the deputy’s write-up noted. The reason? The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots had been over for more than six hours, but the man said he had been “talking (expletive) about the football game.” The man had two black eyes. His nose and lips were bloody and he was taken to a hospital. It wasn’t clear from the report what, exactly, the man said about the ballgame.

A window was charred and the outside of a house reeked of gasoline. A father and son had been fussing, and the son had reportedly tried to set the father’s house ablaze. The Jan. 31 episode happened on Lynmore Circle, which runs between Broadway and Houston Avenue just north of Meade Road in south Macon. The father, in his mid-50s, said his teenage son “was angry and poured gasoline on the front of the house and set it on fire. … (The man) put the fire out with a water hose,” a Bibb sheriff’s report said. A sheriff’s deputy found the son on a nearby street. The son, 19, said he had “let his anger get the best of him” and that he was mad because his dad “threatened to damage his speakers.” The son was jailed on an arson charge.

Dispatches: Someone broke into a tractor-trailer that was hauling frozen food last Sunday while the rig was parked at Love’s Truck Stop off Interstate 75 at Sardis Church Road in south Bibb County. The culprit made off with 15 cases of chicken tenders. . . . A woman who lives in an apartment on Old Clinton Road in east Macon called the cops Feb. 3 to report the theft of $80. She also said she thinks she is being watched through hidden cameras in her ceiling fan. . . . One afternoon late last month, a man in his mid-20s walked into the hair-product aisle at the CVS on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon. He grabbed two bottles of Luster’s Pink Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion worth about $8 each. A Bibb sheriff’s report said he hid the bottles in his clothes and walked out. But not before telling a clerk who recognized him as a shoplifting regular, “Sorry.”

Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every week at macon.com. Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.