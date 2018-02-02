Georgia man says woman kicked in his door when he wouldn’t sell her beer

On-the-sly spots known as shot houses are common in oft-troubled neighborhoods. Some who live near them drop by at all hours to purchase alcohol by the drink. One such dive in an apartment off Anthony Road near Key Street and Henderson Stadium in Macon attracted the attention of police on a recent Sunday morning. A man who lives in the shot house told the cops that a neighbor, a 5-foot-5, 238-pound woman, had kicked in his door. “He stated that he would not allow the female inside to get a beer,” a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the 9 a.m. incident on Jan. 21 noted. “She then walked next door and kicked that door in.” When a sheriff’s deputy knocked on that door, the door fell into the apartment. Inside, the woman, 26, was in a back room. The place had been burned long ago. There were sooty cobwebs. The walls were coated in ash. A mattress was on the floor, as was the woman who said she was drunk. Strangely and for reasons not clear, she then “started looking around for her onion rings” as if the deputy wasn’t there, the sheriff’s report noted. Meanwhile, neighbors reported that the woman had busted windows and stolen liquor from other apartments. She was taken to jail on a criminal trespassing charge.
A security guard in downtown Macon noticed two young men urinating on a wall near the Capitol Theater in the wee hours of Jan. 30. When the young men noticed the security guy, a Bibb sheriff’s report said the young men “turned around, exposing themselves” as they used the bathroom on some wooden benches and on the sidewalk. The security guard said the pair had been “a little rowdy.” A sheriff’s deputy caught up with the young men, one 19, the other 20, near Cherry Street and cited them for indecent exposure.
Dispatches: Someone running a phone scam tried to fool a Macon man the other day. The trick didn’t work. The man, who lives on Sardis Church Road, said an unknown person had called and informed him that he had won $950,000 and a new GMC pickup truck. The Macon man hung up and called the cops. . . . An area brother and sister were fussing recently. A Bibb sheriff’s report doesn’t mention why, but on Jan. 22 the cops were called to an apartment on Rocky Creek Road when the sister, 23, “all of a sudden” reportedly went to the brother’s room “and hit him in the head with a vase.” The blow “split open” the brother’s head, and the brother, 45, had to get stitches. The alleged attack “shocked” the brother, who said he “believes that his sister does not like him.”
