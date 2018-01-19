Georgia man ‘gets angry when he is hungry’ and scares people at Burger King

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

Pause
Log truck driver might not have died of crash injuries 1:20

Log truck driver might not have died of crash injuries

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting 1:15

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly' 1:24

Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly'

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 4:47

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes word of a man's outburst at Burger King, an item about thrown food and what happened when someone found a stranger asleep in their car.

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes word of a man's outburst at Burger King, an item about thrown food and what happened when someone found a stranger asleep in their car. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes word of a man's outburst at Burger King, an item about thrown food and what happened when someone found a stranger asleep in their car. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph
Cop Shop

Cop Shop

A blotter of police report oddities and curiosities in Middle Georgia.

Cop Shop Blog

Georgia man ‘gets angry when he is hungry’ and scares people at Burger King

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

January 19, 2018 12:39 PM

The sheriff’s report doesn’t mention what the fellow ordered or what exactly he thought was wrong with his food the other night at an east Macon Burger King, but the report does go into detail about his allegedly contentious encounter with some of the eatery’s employees. It was going on 11 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Gray Highway restaurant when Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to check on what was described as “a disorderly customer.” A manager at the establishment said a man had thrown his bag of food on a counter. The manager went on to say that the guy also unleashed a stream of curse words about how “y’all get on my (expletive) nerves” and how “y’all always (expletive) my (expletive) up.” Before the man took off, he reportedly cussed the employees again and added, “I will be back.” The manager said the man returned about five minutes later, and when he did the manager and the workers there fled the premises for “fear of what he was going to do,” the report said. The man, 28, later told a sheriff’s deputy that the only reason he had gone back in was to retrieve his debit card. The deputy’s write-up added that the man explained his outburst, saying that “he gets angry when he is hungry.”

In an unrelated food-flinging incident, some women were arguing on Christmas Day in south Macon. The reported disturbance happened about noon at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue. It seems a woman, 48, and her daughter, 30, were fussing. The mother said the daughter had “thrown a plate of food in her face and she wanted to take out a warrant,” a sheriff’s report noted. A sheriff’s deputy said there was no need, that the daughter was already wanted — on obstruction charges in another matter.

Dispatches: Late last month, a man on Ell Street in Macon reported the theft of a money jar. The man informed a sheriff’s deputy that the man’s grandson had stolen the jar and hidden it in a bathroom. The grandson, a teenager, admitted taking the jar and all of 50 cents from inside it. . . . On the afternoon of Jan. 12, a man reportedly went into the Sunoco mart at 4515 Houston Ave. in Macon and stole an estimated $60 worth of hot food. His haul included a slice of pizza and an entire tray of chicken wings. . . . Back in mid-December, a man whose car was parked near Forsyth Street called the cops when he found a man sleeping in his back seat. A Bibb sheriff’s deputy roused the guy, who appeared to be a meth user and who told the deputy that he just needed a place to rest because his knees were hurting.

Listen to Joe Kovac Jr.’s “Cop Shop Podcast” every week at macon.com. (Note to midstate law enforcement agencies: Email reports of unusual situations your officers encounter to Telegraph reporter and Cop Shop columnist Joe Kovac Jr. at jkovac@macon.com.)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

Pause
Log truck driver might not have died of crash injuries 1:20

Log truck driver might not have died of crash injuries

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting 1:15

Shell casings litter street in South Macon shooting

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly' 1:24

Closing Brookdale 'not a decision the board takes lightly'

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 4:47

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins

  • Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a report of man at an IHOP in nothing but his boxer shorts; a brawl between parents over a basketball goal; and the always amusing "Dispat

Cop Shop Podcast: A man walks into an IHOP in his boxer shorts ...

View More Video

About Cop Shop

@joekovacjr

A blog by The Telegraph's Joe Kovac Jr., who invites Middle Georgia law enforcement agencies to email word of strange crimes or situations to jkovac@macon.com.