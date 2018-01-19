Georgia man ‘gets angry when he is hungry’ and scares people at Burger King

The sheriff’s report doesn’t mention what the fellow ordered or what exactly he thought was wrong with his food the other night at an east Macon Burger King, but the report does go into detail about his allegedly contentious encounter with some of the eatery’s employees. It was going on 11 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Gray Highway restaurant when Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to check on what was described as “a disorderly customer.” A manager at the establishment said a man had thrown his bag of food on a counter. The manager went on to say that the guy also unleashed a stream of curse words about how “y’all get on my (expletive) nerves” and how “y’all always (expletive) my (expletive) up.” Before the man took off, he reportedly cussed the employees again and added, “I will be back.” The manager said the man returned about five minutes later, and when he did the manager and the workers there fled the premises for “fear of what he was going to do,” the report said. The man, 28, later told a sheriff’s deputy that the only reason he had gone back in was to retrieve his debit card. The deputy’s write-up added that the man explained his outburst, saying that “he gets angry when he is hungry.”
In an unrelated food-flinging incident, some women were arguing on Christmas Day in south Macon. The reported disturbance happened about noon at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue. It seems a woman, 48, and her daughter, 30, were fussing. The mother said the daughter had “thrown a plate of food in her face and she wanted to take out a warrant,” a sheriff’s report noted. A sheriff’s deputy said there was no need, that the daughter was already wanted — on obstruction charges in another matter.
Dispatches: Late last month, a man on Ell Street in Macon reported the theft of a money jar. The man informed a sheriff’s deputy that the man’s grandson had stolen the jar and hidden it in a bathroom. The grandson, a teenager, admitted taking the jar and all of 50 cents from inside it. . . . On the afternoon of Jan. 12, a man reportedly went into the Sunoco mart at 4515 Houston Ave. in Macon and stole an estimated $60 worth of hot food. His haul included a slice of pizza and an entire tray of chicken wings. . . . Back in mid-December, a man whose car was parked near Forsyth Street called the cops when he found a man sleeping in his back seat. A Bibb sheriff’s deputy roused the guy, who appeared to be a meth user and who told the deputy that he just needed a place to rest because his knees were hurting.
